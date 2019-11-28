NEW YORK (WAND) – Balloons will fly at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade despite gusty winds.
The New York Police Department announced the news on Twitter that the balloons would fly at a lower height.
Hey Astronaut Snoopy, we are clear for take-off!Did you know that each balloon at the Thanksgiving Day Parade has an NYPD supervisor assigned to it? They train with @Macys to ensure the safety of everyone, and they have given us the “all clear” for this morning!#MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/6Ff3XmSaNH— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 28, 2019
According to the National Weather Service, winds would be up to 24 miles per hours with gusts reaching 43 mph.
The city typically requires the balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph. The regulation came into effect after a woman was critically injured when winds blew a "Cat in the Hat" balloon into a lamppost near Central Park in 1997.
Despite the rules, the last time the balloons had to be grounded was in 1971.
This year the featured balloon Snoopy is dressed as an astronaut in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Other balloons will include, Olaf from Disney’s Frozen and the Nutcracker.