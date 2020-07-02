SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported more people die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving urge 4th of July partiers to have a plan in place if they decide to drink. Kristi Hosea, Victim Services Specialist, has worked with MADD for over 12 years and said she's helped hundreds of families throughout her time who were victim's of DUI crashes.
"I have worked with so many families who have been devastated by drinking and driving, just party smart."
The July 4th holiday is particularly deadly. In 2018, 193 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the holiday, according to MADD and nearly 40 percent of those occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. Dewitt County Sheriff Mike Walker said driving drunk it something that is easily avoidable.
"Nobody wants to admit that they have a problem as far as being intoxicated, everybody wants to say I'm fine I can drive because they either don't want to admit that or they don't want to trouble someone else to give them a ride, so they try to do it themselves and that's when we have problems."
Ride-share, public transportation, a designated driver or staying on location are ideas MADD placed along to partiers. Hosea said their goal isn't to shame people who party, but instead encourage them to do it responsibly.
"The designated driver is the hero of the weekend, they are the life of the party."
In 2018, Illinois reported 291 deadly DUI crashes. NHTSA broke down the number of deadly crashes county-by-county, to learn more click here.
MADD has a variety of resources available, to learn more about their programs and events they have coming up, click here.
