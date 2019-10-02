CHICAGO (WAND) - A new report from the legislative inspector general has concluded that Kevin Quinn, a former top aide to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, did sexually harass a former political consultant. However, it was before certain provisions were put in place.
In February Alaina Hampton accused Quinn of sexual harassment. Quinn had working for Madigan for nearly 20 years.
According to Hampton, the assault started in fall 2016 and continued for five months. She said Quinn had been making multiple unsolicited advances and sent inappropriate text messages. She told him the relationship was strictly professional.
Hampton reported the behavior to his supervisor Ald. Marty Quinn in February 2017 but her claims “were disregarded and ignored,” according to her lawsuit.
Hampton filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the powerful lawmaker's political committee and the Democratic Party of Illinois ignored her complaints of inappropriate conduct and retaliated against her for bringing them forward.
In a statement reacting to the IG report released Wednesday, Madigan said he has "strengthened and improved protections for victims of harassment in both my office and across my political organizations."
"The former Legislative Inspector General reviewed my actions and determined Ms. Hampton’s allegations against me were unfounded," Madigan said. "She advised me that my office took the investigation seriously and made a reasoned decision as to how to impose consequences for Kevin Quinn’s misconduct."
Ald. Marty Quinn said in a statement: "The Legislative Inspector General’s report reiterates the statement I made in February 2018 and confirms my handling of this situation. When Ms. Hampton notified me of inappropriate text messages from my brother, I took immediate action. I also did exactly what she asked me to do. I understood Ms. Hampton wanted the text messages to stop and I made sure she was never contacted by my brother again. I have never wavered from creating a safe and productive workplace and I never will."