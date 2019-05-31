SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – House Speaker Mike Madigan has called a special session until Sunday at the earliest.
BlueRoomStream reports the House has extended its adjournment until Sunday, June 2 because of a “vast amount of work yet to complete”. HB 1438, which would legalize marijuana for adults at age 21 or older in Illinois, just passed the House by a 66-47 vote Friday.
The House still has to consider legislation about expanding gambling in Illinois and a future budget plan.
The Illinois Senate is expected to debate the Reproductive Health Act, which has already passed the House, on Friday evening. It would allow abortions in the third trimester if the pregnancy threatens the health of the mother or if the mother and doctor find the pregnancy is not viable anymore.