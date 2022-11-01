CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Former Illinois House Speaker, Michael Madigan has entered not guilty pleas to bribery and corruption charges according to WTAX.
Madigan lost his role as Illinois Speaker of the House following an investigation into a Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.
Earlier this month, AT&T Illinois agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its bribery efforts to influence Madigan. ComEd entered into a similar agreement to a $200 million fine back in July 2020.
An unsealed indictment showed that Madigan and lobbyist Michael McClain had been charged with bribery, racketeering, wire fraud, and use of interstate commerce facilities to carry out illegal activity.
