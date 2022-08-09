GODFREY, Ill. (WAND)- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently seized over 200lbs of cannabis while executing a search warrant.
According to police, on August 5, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service in the 200 block of Woodbury Manor, Godfrey, Illinois.
Upon arriving at the residence, deputies discovered evidence of a large amount of cannabis at the residence.
Members of the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) unit and investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office obtained a Search Warrant for the residence, and during the execution found a large amount of cannabis and other narcotic related items.
Police say, in total, two hundred and eight pounds of cannabis was located during the search.
Officers arrested and charged Jordan M. Pratt, 25, of Godfrey, with a count
of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver and
a count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.
Pratt's bond was set at $70,000.00 by the Honorable Ron Slemer.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that all arrested persons are only accused of the charges against them and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
