Washington, D.C. (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin calls Republican efforts making dramatic budget cuts before raising the nations debt ceiling a “MAGA Manifesto.”
The Democratic Senator from Illinois made his comments on the floor of the Senate on Thursday. He pointed out cuts will cripple many vital programs in his home state.
“The Republican proposal would force 13,000 children in our state to lose childcare and preschool. It would strip food assistance from 55,000 women, infants and children,” Durbin stated. “It is a MAGA Manifesto. It is a ransom note to the American people.”
Congress is facing a July 1, 2023 deadline to raise the debt ceiling. Republicans in the House have been holding it up demanding massive cuts before voting to raise the debt ceiling.
