URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A group of twins and triplets who were were all born in a 24-hour period at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana have now turned 18 years old.
The group of three sets of twins and one set of triplets born between Jan. 9 and 10, 2001 made nationwide news and were called the "Magnificent Nine."
The News Gazette caught up with some of the families.
Julie and Darren Dohme had triplets, Caroline, Jacob and Dylan.
David and Kacy Harris already had one child when their twins, Mariya and Taelyn were born in 2001. Since then, they have had another set of twins and four other children. Their nine kids range from ages 2 to 20.
Jennifer and Jeff Ekstam had twin boys, Daniel and David, on Jan. 9, 2001.
Kristin DePratt and her late husband, Chad Gard, had the third set of twins, a boy and a girl, on Jan. 10, 2001.