MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND)- The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association and the board of directors reached a tentative agreement, Tuesday night.
Both have tentatively agreed to a new contract. Moving forward the MSEA membership and the BOE to hold separate ratification votes.
Once the contract is ratified by both parties, it will become official.
MSEA Cam Zindars released the following statement regarding the tentative agreement:
“We’ve reached a tentative agreement with the board of education that truly puts Mahomet-Seymour students first. We are so grateful to all the parents, community members and students who have supported us during this process. The next step is to bring this agreement to our membership for a vote.”
