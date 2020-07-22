MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Mahomet officials determined Police Chief Mike Meltzer acted appropriately at a Black Lives Matter rally in which a complaint claimed he did not.
Rita Conerly submitted a complaint about a July 8 Paign to Peace rally to Mahomet officials on July 12. In the complaint, Conerly claimed Meltzer upon arrival at the rally was “very confrontational and did not exhibit his training with deescalating the issues, but rather incited negative behavior through his own actions." She claimed he showed discriminatory harassment, made unlawful stops, stood in front of vehicles and threatened citizens.
She also claimed Meltzer approached protesters before the march and told them they could not include vehicles even though their permit stipulated they could. WAND-TV obtained a copy of that permit and found it had no information about vehicles.
A Mahomet statement said the village administrator and village president investigated the complaint by using source data that included the written complaint, Facebook live videos posted by Conerly and others during the rally and photographs and comments posted on social media. The village administrator also interviewed Meltzer.
Their direct response to Conerly's above complaints is below:
"Chief Metzler arrived at the starting location at several minutes prior to 1 PM. The event organizer and responsible special permit holder, Ms. (Naomi) DuPree, was not present at the planned starting time. During Ms. DuPree’s absence, Chief Metzler communicated with a number of participants who claimed to be the organizers of the event which certainly contributed to confusion and conflicting information. Chief Metzler was correct not to discuss any planned changes to the event without Ms. DuPree, the permit holder and organizer being present, but after several minutes of waiting, he agreed to the vehicle request. The situation would have been better if Ms. DuPree was present on time. Chief Metzler’s actions were found to be acceptable."
Mahomet officials said they found no evidence of Meltzer using "well-known intimidation tactics" on protesters as the complaint claimed. They also said there was "no evidence of misconduct or an inability to perform his duties as police chief."
Where the complaint claimed Meltzer did not wear a mask, the village acknowledged he didn't have one on. The village also responded to claims that he touched protesters.
The full response from Mahomet leaders is available in a PDF document attached to this story.
Three total people have filed official complaints against Meltzer.
