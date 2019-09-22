Mahomet local raises money for those in need

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - An 8-year-old boy is giving back to the homeless and those in need.
His mother, Wendy Stabler says his son came to him with a comment that left her in awe and in admiration for her son.
"He looked at me and said, 'You know mom, I really don't like seeing people who don't have addresses'," said his mother Wendy Stabler.
So they decided to do something bigger for the community. He decided to raise money for those in need and finding the organization was tough but after searching, they went to guidance at their local church, Mahomet United Methodist Church and found Salt and Light.
This goal to help those in need has also played a big role in his life: Martial Arts. He is a student at Leaders for Life Martial Arts. He says he is getting ready to become a blackbelt and in order to receive that, he needs to complete a leadership project.
So he came up with the idea to create an event that has things he loves: Soccer, Football, Basketball and Baseball. It's called, "Nathan's All Star Experience."
It's a sport event dedicated to help raise money for Salt and Lake.
"He has already gotten 34 hundred and I just gave another hundred to the church. So he's up to 44 hundred dollars," said Wendy.
He was able to collect $5,400.00 but though the event is over, the need for donations doesn't end there.
If you want to donate, e-mail his mother Wendy Stabler at stabe@mchsi.com