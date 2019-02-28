URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A Champaign County jury acquitted a Mahomet man of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse Thursday.
Police arrested Benjamin Crowley in March 2018 on allegations he molested a girl under 13 years of age in February of the month before.
The Champaign News-Gazette reports the jury deliberated for 14 hours before delivering their not-guilty verdict.
The girl testified Tuesday that Crowley took her into the bedroom of his home more than once and made her touch his private parts, the newspaper reported.
During his own testimony, Crowley denied the allegations and said that he had seen the girl and her brother watching an R-rated move more than once and told them to stop because of sex and violence in it, according to the newspaper.