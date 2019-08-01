URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Mahomet man is facing up to 14 years in prison for causing the death of his friend while driving drunk.
Chad Smith, 28, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of aggravated driving under the influence on July 14, 2018.
That caused the death of 32-year-old Michael Donahue of Mahomet.
The crash happened north of Mahomet and west of Illinois 47, near County Roads 2500 N and 350 E.
A witness who lives in the area said she was woken up by Smith banging on her door before 3 a.m. on July 14 complaining about his arm hurting and saying he had wrecked.
An ambulance crew responded and tended to his arm. They said he smelled of alcohol. They asked if anyone else was hurt in the crash. They said Smith told them no.
Police found the car crashed in a field and saw a hand sticking out from under it with a wristband on it.
Donahue, the victim, had a fatal head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later learned Smith and Donahue had been at the Fisher Fair the night before the crash.
When it was tested at 5:20 a.m. Smith's blood alcohol concentration was 0.11 percent.