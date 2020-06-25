MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Mahomet has cancelled the 2020 Mahomet Music Festival due to COVID-19.
The festival was scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29.
Village President Sean Widener said, "With the continued COVID-19 situation and large gathering restrictions from Governor Pritzker and health department restrictions that must be followed, we were forced to make this difficult decision." He added, "It is also unfortunate, because there are people in the entertainment industry, our carnival, food vendors, and small retail vendors that rely on summer festivals and events like ours who may never financially recover."
The 2021 Mahomet Music Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28.
