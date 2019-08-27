MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A Mahomet-Seymour school board member has resigned from the PTO.
Ken Keefe's announcement comes after the Parent Teacher Organization issued a statement of Facebook asking him to step down and saying it had cut all ties to his credit-card processing company.
The News Gazette reports PTO leaders had just learned the company, Fund For Us, which they had used to handle payments for fundraisers last year, was owned by Keefe.
Keefe called it a "serious communication error" and said he took the blame for it.
The News Gazette reports Keefe previously accused past school board members and some current members of violating the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
Keefe told the paper he did not think he did anything wrong, simply that there was a communication breakdown between himself and the PTO over his ownership of the credit-card processing company.
He also said he will be refunding around $2,000 that his company made during the PTO's Dawg Walk fundraiser.