MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - "Disappointing" was a word Mahomet residents used to describe how their school board handled being asked to create a committee addressing racism.
Board members recently voted to not implement a plan that would do so. Maggie Kinnamon, one of the demonstrators, said their decision was "kind of like a punch to the gut."
"It was very deflating that night," Kinnamon said. "Many of us were watching the school board, anticipating that they would vote yes on that."
While there were school board members in favor of creating a committee, the decision to not move forward came down to a 4-3 vote. Michelle Matthews, another demonstrator, told WAND News she was slightly ashamed to be part of the community.
"Nationwide, they're declaring racism as a public health emergency or crisis," Matthews said. "Here we can't get the school board to adopt a committee to evaluate the curriculum."
However, there is a chance. After voting down the proposition, board members said they want a "more specific proposal with a little more detail."
The next school board meeting is Sept. 14, 2020.
