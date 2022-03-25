CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Mahomet-Seymour School District and other community members launch a two-year project to enhance the mental health and social-emotional well-being of children, caregivers/parents, and school staff.
The project is geared to integrate student wellness support throughout the school district, expand learning opportunities for students, increase parent/guardian and community engagement, and enhance collaborative leadership and practices.
And is funded by an Illinois State Board of Education Community Partnership Grant, and headed by Principal Investigator Dr. Kevin Tan of the University of Illinois School of Social Work.
The Mahomet-Seymour School District, Mahomet Area Youth Club (MAYC), Midwest Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Network (Midwest PBIS), and The Rock Counseling Group are partnering with the university in the project.
Midwest PBIS will provide training for the school district, MAYC leaders and coaches, while The Rock Counseling Group will provide two full-time community based clinicians to be housed at MAYC.
“This funding will provide the much-needed social-emotional and mental health support and outreach to students and families,” say Dr. Kevin Tan, assistant professor in the School of Social Work and the project’s principal investigator. “It will also strengthen the bridge between the school district and MAYC to ensure the continuum of programs and services to those most impacted by the pandemic. Ultimately, we need to support the academic success of all students as we recover from the learning loss from the last two years.”
Dr. Nicole Rummel, assistant superintendent of Mahomet-Seymour Community Schools stated, “Since COVID, the district has seen an increase in families in crisis. This grant provides an excellent opportunity for the district to connect families to supports within the community. As families heal, we are hopeful for our students and their learning moving forward. ”
R.J. McNicholl, LCSW, president and CEO of The Rock Counseling Group says, “Since the pandemic, we’ve seen increased experiences in anxiety, depression, social isolation, and family conflicts, along with decreased stress tolerance, this collaboration will allow our community to take steps essential to provide mental health resources and support to our most vulnerable populations and to those who have encountered a variety of barriers gaining access to the services needed.”
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.