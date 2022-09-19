MAHOMET, ILL. (WAND) - Around one hundred teachers and community members joined together to help voice concerns Mahomet educators are experiencing.
"We felt this was a great way to show, really to the board that we have a ton of community member's support. As you can see from the results, so many people came out and we're really proud of the support we have from this community," said Cameron Zindars, teacher in Mahomet Schools.
Cameron Zindars says its been a while since him and other educators became aware of certain issues.
"Things like having guaranteed admin presence in our building, making sure our class sizes begin to lessen as our schools are becoming overcrowded, fighting for particular plan time for elementary school teachers. We also believe we need to be paid and compensated adequately with other area school districts," said Zindars.
Zindars goes on to mention how Mahomet's retention rate is below the state level's. Saying improved conditions will help eliminate great teachers from leaving the district.
"We're seeing that we're having great, excellent people in our educational staff leaving," said Zindars.
Parents like Linda Boller are standing right by the teacher's side.
"I thought it was just very important to be here and show hey, we want you to use the tax dollars in the budget for the teachers. And I think that's pretty much the consensus if you can see all of the people here," said Linda Boller, parent in Mahomet.
Teachers are hoping the board of education can come to an agreement with their needs. If not, they'll continue taking things further. Which will potentially result in a strike, affecting over 3,000 students in the area.
"We have a vote authorization from our membership to give us that ability to strike if we choose. We really hope that the board sees that our request are reasonable and we hope we can come to an agreement," said Zindars.
The board of education is expected to respond with an agreement contract on September 20th of 2022.
