MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND)- Congested traffic on U.S. 150 leaves the Mahomet village of trustees to vote on a $4.4 million road extension project.
According to the News Gazette, the village of trustees gathered Tuesday evening to discuss a contract with Feutz Contractors that would extend South Mahomet Road creating a new route through the southeastern part of the village.
As a main route throughout Mahomet, traffic in the east village is often backed up due to parents dropping off and picking up their children at Middletown Prairie Elementary School and commuters heading to and from work in Champaign.
If voters were to approve a tax hike, construction of a new Mahomet-Seymour Junior High building would begin in June, just south of the elementary school.
Under the current proposition, South Mahomet Road would be extended across the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to a roundabout connecting it to an extension of Churchill Road.
The project has been in the works since last year and Phase 1A is already 90 percent completed. Phase 1B will focus on the roadwork, and Phase 2 will extend South Mahomet Road from the Churchill roundabout to a second roundabout and then east to Prairieview Road.
Officials say at this time there are no current plans for Phase 3, which would connect South Mahomet Road at the second roundabout to an southerly extension of Purnell Drive.
The village board is also considering an engineering services agreement with Engineering and Research International not to exceed $50,000 and an engineering agreement with Berns, Clancy and Associates for staking and surveying for construction of South Mahomet Road not to exceed $80,000.
The work is being funded by a tax-increment-financing district as well as money from the federal coronavirus relief bill passed last year, which is going toward wastewater work.
