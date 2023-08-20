MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to battle a huge fire that broke out at Main Street Fencing in Mahomet Saturday night.
The Cornbelt Fire Department was called at 11 p.m. to the business in the 500 block of W. Hickory St.
Heavy fire was showing throughout the structure.
Crews reported explosions occurring due to combustible materials on property.
Firefighters were back out battling reignitions and hot spots Sunday morning.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No injuries were reported.
WAND News is working to learn more.
The Cornbelt Fire Department was assisted by Bondville Fire, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District, Arrow Ambulance, Mahomet Police Department, and METCAD.
