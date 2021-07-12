BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND)- The Blue Mound Fire Department is warning motorists of hazardous driving conditions.
Due to the weather conditions, several roads are flooded.
Anyone traveling in the area can expect the following areas to be closed or flooded:
- Route 48 northbound has water on it just outside Boody.
- Damery road is closed off pleasant view.
- Archery club road is closed between blue mound road and Andrew’s street.
- Pleasant view road has standing water as well as mosquito creek.
Motorists should drive with extreme caution and watch for leftover debris in the road.
The Fire Department advises travelers to try and not drive through running water for fear of not knowing the road conditions underneath.
