URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Recent endowments will help the University of Illinois in its work for sustainability leadership, research, and education.
The endowments are from Stuart and Nancy Levenick of Naples, Florida.
Stuart Levenick is a U of I alumnus. He was captain of the 1975 Illini football team and got a B.S. in forestry in 1976.
The endowment is given in two parts:
- The Stuart L. and Nancy J. Levenick Sustainability Chair Fund. It will establish an endowed chair in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences' Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences.
- The Stuart L. and Nancy J. Levenick Resident Scholars in Sustainability Leadership Program Fund, to establish a resident scholars program at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment.
"As a forestry major on this campus, I learned the value of a strong, resilient environment and humanity's place in nurturing it," said Mr. Levenick.
"As a growing world population must address its increasing food, clean water, energy, shelter, and basic health needs — without doing damage to the environment — we need leaders to emerge. New critical thinking is needed to address these challenges. Nancy and I hope that our funding can play a role by establishing a thought leadership program at Illinois that will benefit future generations."
NRES will choose a faculty member to serve as the Levenick Chair in Sustainability. The chair will recruit and manage the Resident Scholars Program at the institute.
"We are excited about the impact the Levenick Chair in Sustainability will have for our department," NRES Head Jeffrey Brawn said. "As the first endowed chair in NRES, it will create stability and drive excellence in environmental sustainability research and instruction. As the chair brings together experts worldwide to collaboratively inform translational research, the University and society will also benefit. This gift helps to ensure we continue to bring the best and brightest leaders in environmental sustainability to Illinois — today and for many years to come."
The Levenick Resident Scholars in Sustainability Leadership Program at iSEE will bring in experts from other universities, the private sector, and nonprofit organizations to share fresh perspectives and innovations.
"Stu and Nancy have again helped advance iSEE's mission with their incredible support," said Evan H. DeLucia, the institute's Baum Family director. "Their previous generosity in funding a research and educational fellowship program was an integral part of our efforts toward researching real-world solutions to sustainability, energy, and environmental issues. It has helped Illinois students learn to be sustainability-minded on campus, in the work force, and as future community leaders."