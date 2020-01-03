(WAND) – A meteor shower will light up the sky on Friday into Saturday morning, according to EarthSky.org.
The Quadrantids meteor shower will put on an impressive show, producing over 100 meteors per hour. However, it will only last a few hours.
According to the website, the Quadrantids has been active since Dec. 27, but it’s peaking tonight.
"The Quadrantids have the potential to be the strongest shower of the year but usually fall short due to the short length of maximum activity (6 hours) and the poor weather experienced during early January," the American Meteor Society explained on its website.
According to AMS, the meteors "lack persistent trains but often produce bright fireballs."
The meteors will be most visible around 3 a.m. EST in the Northern Hemisphere, according to Space.com.
And even if you miss tonight's peak, you could still catch a meteor or two in the coming days. The Quadrantids will be active until Friday, Jan. 10.