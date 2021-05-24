MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The need for foster home in Illinois is huge.
Macon County comes in second in the state with the highest rate of children in foster care per capita. The number of children in foster care in Macon County was 630 as of May 21.
One foster mother, Melanie Schelling, said her life is better for fostering children for six years.
“Through the hard days, even the sleepless nights, and even through some of the tears and tantrums, I wouldn’t have changed it and my life is better for having done this," Schelling said.
Melanie and her husband, Al, fostered 10 children over six years. They adopted one, transitioned two placements to other forever homes of adoptive parents and provided unification with parents for the other two placements.
They keep in contact with a few of the children who went back to their biological parents. Both of the parents who talked with WAND News said they’re grateful for the loving foster home their kids went to while they couldn’t care for them.
They had to work hard to get their children back, but said it was well worth it. Schelling said it’s wonderful to work together with families for unification for the spirit of the child.
Schelling would encourage potential foster parents by saying, “If God has placed something on your heart, if you keep thinking ‘I’ve always wanted to’ or wonder, go ahead and contact the licensing officer.”
Are you ready to make a difference in a child’s life? Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.