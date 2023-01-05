HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Harristown has advised residents of a major sewer main break.
The break affects the following streets and areas: Western Avenue, Main Street, Gravel Pit Road, Anchor Road, and Westway Wykles Road.
Residents are asked to use toilets and showers as little as possible and to limit the amount of water that goes down the drains.
Work is being done but repairs might not be finished until morning.
For updates, residents can sign up for the Macon County Emergency Alert & Notification System here.
