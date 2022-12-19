(WAND WEATHER)- A major winter storm is possible just in time for Christmas travel later this week.
Quiet conditions are expected across Central Illinois until then. We'll see a few flurries or snow showers this afternoon.
Highs will be in the 30s today, near 40° Tuesday, and in the low-30s Wednesday.
Light snow moves in late Wednesday night. By Thursday, temperatures may warm enough early in the day for a wintry mix.
By afternoon, temperatures crash and snow is likely. Snow becomes heavier Thursday night.
Along with bitterly cold temperatures, wind gusts could approach 50 miles-per-hour into Friday.
With moderate snow falling, the blowing snow could cause blizzard-like conditions and drifting snow.
While it's too early to throw out specific snowfall totals, several inches are likely Thursday into Friday.
Highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the single digits with overnight lows below zero. Wind chills will be well below zero.
We'll keep you updated all week on this developing winter situation.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
