Make a Difference, Make a Blanket event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of kids spent their day giving back at the Champaign Public Library.
In honor of National Make a Difference Day, children and parents spent their day making blankets for those in need.
"It's going to go to all folks, give it to the ESST..Emergency Services Support Team. It's a support group set up by a retired firefighter.these blankets will offer not only warmth but comfort to someone having a bad thing," said library assistant Connie
This year, the blankets will be going to the Emergency Service Support Team. It's an organization that gives back to those who had a bad experience. One example, a fire and they lost everything.
The Champaign Public Library will be hosting another event tomorrow. Visit their website for more information.