NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Aria Maddox is finally granted her wish of an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course right in her own backyard.
Aria originally wished to go to Disney World back in 2020 but, Covid came and delayed her plans for a while. Just recently, she changed her mind and wished for an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course.
Mother, Jinnifer Maddox believes this wish is mostly influenced by her big sister.
“I honestly think part of it could’ve been her sisters influence because her and her older sister Ava like to watch American Ninja Warrior together. They love to like try to make obstacles inside the house. They’ll jump from like couch to couch and then they’ll put pillows on the floor and jump from pillow to pillow.”
The Make A Wish foundation helped make this possible. They brought food, decorations from local vendors, and the Shemilah Outreach Program brought some characters out as well. Characters like Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Minions, and Sonic The Hedgehog.
Wish grantors, Kourtney and Amy believe that this is the first time someone has wished for something like this.
“This is my first and I think it’s one of the first in Illinois that they’ve done because they were very excited about it at the Chicago office. So, I think it’s a pretty new wish.”
Aria suffers from Long QT Syndrome but, being watched closely by her family and keeping contact with her doctor, her mother says she will be fine to play on the obstacle course.
