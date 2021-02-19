DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After weeks of snow, freezing winds and slick roads, Mother Nature finally eased up on central Illinoisans.
Many are taking the slightly warmer temperatures to visit the car wash. While everybody else is driving with leftover snow and ice on their vehicles, Tom Larry is keeping his truck clean on the outside and underneath.
"If you don't get all the salt off, there's likely a chance you're gonna rust a lot sooner than normal," Larry suggested.
During the winter, auto experts suggest getting a car wash every few weeks. One should work to get the ice and salt rinsed out, especially after driving through road salt.
"All the ice building up underneath your tires can be dangerous," Larry said. "Or [ice] on top, flying off and many hitting somebody in the windshield."
Experts said one should wash their car during the peak of hours of sunlight. It is supposed to help in drying and evaporation. If the temperature is 35 degrees, wait for a warmer day.
