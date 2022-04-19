(WAND) - The third annual "Makers Madness" contest is now in the final round of voting. The contest is hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association to let voters decide which product is The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
Presented by Comcast Business, the competition celebrates Illinois' diverse manufacturing sector.
Over the past week, voters chose their favorites in four head-to-head matchups between individual products, with 25,000 votes cast in this round.
From an original field of more than 400 products, nominees for The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois have now been whittled down to the Top 4 which are: Fruit by the Foot made by General Mills in Belvidere; the R1T all-electric vehicle manufactured by Rivian Inc., in Normal; the Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel made by Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc., in Rockford; and Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings manufactured by Inprentus Precision Optics in Champaign.
“We are thrilled to see people from every corner of the state vote for their favorite Illinois-made products. These Top 4 finalists clearly demonstrate the diversity, strength, innovation and dynamic nature of our state’s manufacturing sector, as well as the versatility of the men and women who work in our factories,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “We look forward to seeing which of the products will emerge at the end of the contest as The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”
More details about the products in the “Makers Madness” Top 4 are as follows:
Fruit by the Foot
Manufactured by General Mills in Belvidere, Fruit by the Foot is a rolled fruit snack that at roughly 3 feet long keeps going and going and going. Available in a variety of flavors including strawberry tie-die, blue raspberry tie-die and berry tie-die, it is a perfect snack for all occasions, with its fruity deliciousness beloved by children and adults alike.
R1T
Manufactured by Rivian Inc. in Normal, the R1T is the first electric truck in production, featuring four motors, eight driving modes and up to 400 miles of range. It combines off-road capabilities with the driving style of a sports car, with acceleration from 0-60 mph in as quick as three seconds and towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds.
Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel
Manufactured by Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc. in Rockford, the Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel are critical parts of the deep-space exploration vehicle, helping to comprise of the primary spaces where astronauts will work and live. The components are as durable as they are light, built to take humans further into space than ever before.
Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings
Manufactured by Inprentus Precision Optics in Champaign, Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings are used with X-Ray, UV, and visible light for industrial and research applications, allowing for the creation of ultra-high line density and high-precision patterning of surfaces. Applications include semiconductor manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality glasses, as well as materials, chemistry, and life sciences research.
Voting for this final round is now open and will take place at www.makersmadnessil.com through 11:59 p.m. on April 24. Voters may cast one vote per day for any of the four finalists. The winner of the contest will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion on April 27, when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.