SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One in 13 children in the U.S. have a food allergy, the most common of those are gluten and peanut, that's according to HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital.
Even the tiny bit of allergen can cause a severe reaction for a child with a food allergy. When Halloween comes around it's harder for these kids to participate in the fun, that's why HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is encouraging people to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project.
"Halloween is about candy. It might be a bummer if you go to a house and you can't eat anything," said P.A.C. Kristin Hayden. "If they (the house) had something else different just for you (child with food allergy), you'd feel different."
The Teal Pumpkin Project was created by the Food Allergy Research and Education organization (FARE). The project encourages people to set out teal pumpkins and have non-food items for children who have a food allergy.
"As we know any type of food can be an allergen to anyone, so some example to pass out might be activity books," said Hayden. "I know that when I was younger the spider rings were very popular."
The initiative gives children with food allergies, or who are unable to eat candy an alternative to have a fun trick or treating experience. Hayden said while some kids can have certain candy, she wants parents to be mindful and make sure they check the label carefully before giving their children any food treats.
"Sometimes every if it's a Hershey bar and it doesn't have peanuts, there also my be peanuts in the establishment so there could be some cross contamination."
If a person decides to participate they can register their house on the teal pumpkin map so it's easier for families to find. Click here to learn more about the project.