IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Iroquois County.
Deputies said they arrested Edward V. Dill, 76, on Friday afternoon. They said this arrest happened after an investigation into allegations involving two juvenile victims.
In addition to the sexual assault count, Dill is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Dill is in Iroquois County custody and is awaiting a court appearance.
