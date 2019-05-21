gun

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested after police said he pistol whipped a victim multiple times.

Joseph Sparling fled the scene in the 700 block of East Poplar on Monday night. He was arrested following a search by the Illinois State Police, Christian County Deputies, Edinburg Police, and Mt. Auburn Police.

He was taken into custody a couple of hours after running at a home in the 300 block of North Paw Paw St.

Sparling was arrested for aggravated battery, resisting arrest, possession of a look alike substance, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Christian County Correctional Center.