BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of striking someone in the back with a hatchet in downtown Bloomington Saturday.
It happened just before 1 a.m. outside a tavern in the 400 block of N. Main St.
Police learned a 29-year-old man had been struck in the back with a hatchet.
Police said a fight started inside the tavern and continued outside.
They said the victim tried to break up the fight and was struck with the hatchet.
The suspect ran from the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening injury.
Police identified the suspect as Kwame Weathers, 48, of Bloomington. They arrested him at his home in the 500 block of E. Douglas St.
Police said they found the hatchet. They also said Weathers damaged the squad car while in custody, kicking the cage several times.
He was taken to the McLean County Jail.
The charges he was arrested on include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to government property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.