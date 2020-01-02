MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A man is in custody after a home invasion in Mattoon.
According to police, 28-year-old George A. Reid was arrested on Dec. 30 after he entered an apartment of a female without permission. While inside, they said he struck the woman in the face with an airsoft pistol. The incident happened in the 1700 block of South 12th Street.
Reid also had prior bond stipulations that he was not to have contact with the female in the residence.
Police arrested Reid just a few hours after the incident. He was booked in the Coles County Jail.