CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man is accused of beating another man with metal tubing from a bicycle.
Travis Howlett, 33, was charged preliminarily with aggravated battery.
Police were called to the 500 block of N. Division at 10:11 a.m. Friday.
Police said Howlett beat another man. Both the victim and Howlett sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.
The victim was hit multiple times in the head, before wrestling the metal tubing away.
Howlett was taken to the Coles County Jail.
