URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested after police said he broke a window at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Urbana Monday.
Police were called to the church at 708 S. Main St. for a criminal damage report. A window, valued at $750, was broken.
The incident took place in the late-night hours of August 4. Police viewed surveillance video and said they were later able to identify the offender, 25-year-old Trevon Bailey, who lives in Urbana.
Bailey was located, and police said he admitted that he accidentally broke the window after becoming frustrated about not getting an answer at the door when he knocked.
He was seen on video kicking the door, causing the window to break.
Bailey was arrested and transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail where he is awaiting further criminal proceedings.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.