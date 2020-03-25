DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thefts from Head West Sub Stop and CVS Pharmacy and Decatur were committed by the same suspect, police said.
Authorities said they have arrested Stuart K. Williams, 26. He faces preliminary charges of burglary and armed robbery.
In the CVS robbery, Williams is accused of showing a knife to employees at 7:31 p.m. Friday in Decatur (570 N. Fairview Ave.). An unknown amount of cash was taken.
At about 10:10 p.m. Sunday, police said Williams went into Head West (136 S. Oakland Ave.) and ripped a drawer out of a cash register. He's accused of also trying to take a card reader.
Cash was stolen, authorities said, and Williams fled in a Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Williams is held on no bond, Macon County inmate records showed.