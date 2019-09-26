CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A driver accused of running people over with his car is wanted by police.
Authorities said Derek Overton, 23, was involved a physical fight outside of a Champaign business located at Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, which officers were called to at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday. Overton is accused of intentionally driving over several people, causing serious injuries.
The injured people are continuing to receive hospital care.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Overton for the charge of aggravated battery. Bond on that warrant is $500,000.
The suspect is 5-foot-10, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Champaign police want anyone with information to call them at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-8477 or online here.