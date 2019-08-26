URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of escaping from a hospital before his arrest is facing new charges.
The News-Gazette reports 41-year-old Matthew Mayfield, who police said escaped from Carle Foundation Hospital Monday morning and swam to the middle of Crystal Lake, is facing two new charges in connection to alleged crimes from earlier in August.
Those charges are for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of an order of protection.
Police said he stole a blue BMW, along with car keys and a wallet, from a Greencroft Drive home in Champaign on Aug. 14. He's accused of then taking the car to a repair shop on Urbana's Northshore Drive two days later, then coming back with a silver BMW and asking authorities to switch the tires. Workers at the shop became suspicious and called police.
When officers came, they said Mayfield left in the silver BMW. They later learned the blue BMW previously left at the shop was stolen from Champaign, per prosecutors.
Mayfield is accused of violating an order of protection on Aug. 15.
On Aug. 26, the Urbana Police Department got a call from Carle Foundation Hospital around 9:30 a.m. for a subject who refused treatment after he was transported from a car crash in Coles County. Hospital officials say he fled with his dog.
Police said Mayfield was intoxicated when he fled the hospital. He jumped into Crystal Lake with his dog and swam to the middle island, where he refused to cooperate with police.
Mayfield was wanted on several warrants, so officers were able to take him in for those warrants.
Crews were able to quickly take Mayfield into custody.
According to the Coles County Sheriff's Department, Mayfield was involved in a three vehicle crash with injuries at Rt. 121 and 200 East before he escaped the hospital. A green Chevrolet S-10 driven by Matthew Mayfield collided with a black BMW, driven by a minor and hit a white Chrysler van driven by a 69-year-old Sullivan resident. Mayfield was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital in Urbana.