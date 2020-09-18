SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said fired a gun at officers has been arrested.
According to a press release, this happened at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday, when Springfield police saw someone driving erratically. Before police could conduct a traffic stop, they said 33-year-old Jessie Bates stopped, left the car and fired at police.
There was a pursuit, but police were unable to take him into custody at that time.
The Springfield Police Investigations Division identified Bates as the suspect. Police then arrested him Thursday at a residence in the 1100 block of Elliott Avenue.
Authorities said Bates was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and other outstanding warrants. He is held on a $500,000 bond in the Sangamon County Jail Friday, with formal charges pending.
"The Springfield Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force for assisting in apprehending this violent fugitive," a press release said.
Anyone with information about this case should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.