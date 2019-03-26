URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is accused of choking his girlfriend and pointing a gun at her. Police said he also fired a gun.
23-year-old Enrique Carl Hernandez is charged with felony aggravated discharge of a firearm, being a felon possessing or using a firearm, felony possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, domestic battery causing bodily harm and aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.
Police said he fired a gun in the public yard area of the Gramercy Park Apartments in the 2100 block of W. White St. in Champaign Friday night.
By the time police got there, he had already left. A casing was recovered from the complex, the News Gazette reports.
This was around 10:30 p.m.
Then, just after midnight, police said Hernandez broke down the door of the home he shared with his 23-year-old girlfriend in the 700 block of East California Ave.
Police said Hernandez choked her, cutting off her breathing. They said he then pointed a gun at her before fleeing to the 5100 block of North Cunningham in Urbana.
The News Gazette states he was arrested by a Champaign County sheriff's deputy who saw the gun allegedly used in Champaign, officials said.
Police said that gun had been reported stolen.
Hernandez will be in court again April 2.