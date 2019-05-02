MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A rural Mattoon man is facing charges after deputies said he fired a gun inside and outside a house during a fight with a family member.
46-year-old Jason Haga is charged with aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic batter, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Coles County deputies were called to a rural Mattoon address Wednesday.
Officials said Haga fired a gun inside and outside of the home.
He was arrested and transported to the Coles County Sheriff's Office.