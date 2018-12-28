SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of flashing women in Savoy has been charged with public indecency.
27-year-old Joe Phelps of Champaign exposed himself to women two different times in December, police said.
On Dec. 22, a woman working at TailWaggers Pet Chateau, a pet day care business on East Church St., saw a man sitting in the parking lot in his car when she showed up for work.
The News Gazette said she approached him, thinking he was a customer, but he exposed himself.
She told him to leave.
Police found him at his home, and he admitted to exposing himself.
He also admitted to flashing a woman in the 100 block of Sterling on Dec. 3.
He was in a car when he asked a woman for directions. He told her to come closer and show him the directions on his phone. That's when police said he was exposing himself.
Phelps faces close to a year in jail if he is convicted on the misdemeanor public indecency charge.
He is due in court Jan. 30 and is free on bond.
The News Gazette reports he has no prior convictions.