SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of grabbing an Illinois news reporter while she was live on air is charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
Police said Eric Farina, 20, committed the crime when WGN's Gaynor Hall was in the middle of a live shot about wind damage in Shorewood. A police statement said he grabbed her around the shoulders and "uttered a profane and disturbing statement".
Officers said he left the scene after saying something into the microphone.
According to NBC News, detectives found Farina Sunday morning at his home in Minooka and arrested him. He made a "full confession", per police.
Hall posted on Facebook after the live shot interruption happened and addressed the suspect.
"You violated my personal space," she said. "You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?"
After Farina's arrest, she updated her post and thanked the public for their kind words and support.
A WGN statement thanked police for their quick investigation and arrest.
Police said Farina is out of jail on a $2,500 recognizance bond. He will be in court on July 24.
