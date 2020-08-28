BEECHER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - One of the two suspects accused of covering up a woman's murder was found guilty.
Illinois State Police reported 29-year-old Paris woman Kimberly Mattingly as missing on April 15. Investigators said 36-year-old Christopher Glass shot her multiple times on April 6, then worked with 37-year-old Aaron Kaiser to bury her body in rural Beecher City.
Authorities found her body on April 29 near 15852 N. 1st St.
Kaiser was charged with one count of concealment of a homicidal death.
A jury found him guilty Wednesday.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.
Glass is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.
A jury trial for Glass is set for Sept. 28. A pre-trial hearing will be held Sept. 17.
