MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Warrensburg man accused of shooting and killing his wife the night before Thanksgiving was formally arraigned.
On Thursday, Jeffery Lourash, 57, appeared in a Macon County Courtroom before Associate Judge Lindsey Shelton. He was formally arraigned on three counts of First Degree Murder.
Lourash, who had a bandage over his lower neck, was a appointed a public defender.
According to authorities, the day before Thanksgiving, Macon County County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the Lourash home for a domestic violence incident. By the time deputies arrived at the house on Durfee St., 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash had been fatally shot multiple times. Jeffrey Lourash was in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to deputies.
The couple's four children, who escaped the home via second story windows during the incident, are in the care of family members.
Earlier this week, he was officially arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail. His bond is set at $10 million.
His next hearing is set for Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.
