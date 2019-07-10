SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The man accused of killing a pregnant woman was formally charged on Wednesday morning.
Deven Barger, 24, was charged with two counts of murder, one count for the mother and the second count for the unborn child.
On Monday, police say Barger killed 22-year-old Samantha Cushing and her unborn child around 8 a.m. He then led police from central Illinois on a multi-county chase with his three-year-old child in the car.
Officers arrested Barger in Christian County and took the three-year-old to safety.
The murder happened in Shelbyville at Will and 1st streets. The chase ended on Lincoln Trail in Taylorville, just east of Illinois State Route 48.
Barger has a lengthy criminal history, per court records, including multiple vehicle thefts in Shelby, McLean and Macon counties. He was also sentenced for several 2017 charges of a felon having/using a gun or weapon and aggravated fleeing police in Christian County.
In another 2017 case, he was sentenced for aggravated battery of a police officer in Shelby County and began a prison sentence for that crime in August 2017.
ISP and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
It's not clear when Barger's next court appearance is.