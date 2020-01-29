DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of lying about a shooting he witnessed pleaded not guilty to a charge of obstructing justice.
Police had arrested Avery Drake, 20, in connection to the Dec. 5 shooting at the Decatur Inn, in which 21-year-old Jayson Goodbred was killed. Someone shot Goodbred in the hotel room before he went to a hospital with life-threatening wounds and passed away.
According to police, Drake gave officers false information when he claimed he didn't know what caused the shooting and that his head was under a blanket at the time. He also said he didn't see anyone with a firearm in the room.
Goodbred, Drake and two others were in the room, witnesses said, when someone shot Goodbred accidentally. A witness also said they believed Drake witnessed the shooting.
Police arrested a 17-year-old teen in connection to the shooting after it happened.
In court on Wednesday, Drake pleaded not guilty to the obstructing justice charge. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 11.
Drake is out of Macon County custody after posting bond, according to inmate records.