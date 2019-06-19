URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man from Chicago is accused of molesting a pre-teen girl in Champaign.
42-year-old Caribe Jones was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued in January. He had been in custody in Indianapolis on unrelated charges.
He is accused of performing a sex act or acts on a girl under the age of 13 while visiting her mother on July 1, 2018.
The News Gazette reports Jones has a 2018 conviction from Indiana for a sex offense involving children. He also has a 1994 assault conviction out of Missouri.
He faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted on this new charge.